National Day of Prayer events in Rochester May 4

National Day of Prayer. (Source:WALB)
National Day of Prayer. (Source:WALB)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 8th annual Pray Rochester Prayer Breakfast is taking place Thursday, May 4 from 7:30-9 a.m. at the May Civic Center. It’s just one of many ways to celebrate the National Day of Prayer.

The breakfast is The International House of Prayer Rochester kick-off event for the National Day of Prayer (NDP). The traditional prayer breakfast focuses on praying for City Government.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and other city leaders will join.

A full buffet breakfast is served. There will be a worship band, guest speakers and prayer.

Reservations for individual(s): $50 Sponsor a Table that seats 8: $400

You can register here.

To learn about other events involving IHOP Rochester, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Sister of Winona missing woman breaks family’s silence in search
Madeline Kingsbury
Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children says he ‘didn’t have anything to do with her disappearance’
Winona police give update on Madeline Kingsbury investigation
Winona police give update on Madeline Kingsbury investigation
Madeline Kingbury missing sweatshirts
‘Nothing in life prepares you for this’: Madeline Kingsbury’s family releases statement
Madeline Kingsbury
Documents detail custody of Kingsbury’s kids, father refused to hand over kids to authorities

Latest News

Cinderella
‘Cinderella’ auditions in Albert Lea are April 18 and 19
Rochester Bullriding Challenge
Rochester Bullriding Challenge is Friday and Saturday
Sports Generic
All-Sports Reunion is Sunday at Eagles Club
ROXY Women's Clothing
SCHEELS fashion show on Midwest Access