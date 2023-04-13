National Day of Prayer events in Rochester May 4

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 8th annual Pray Rochester Prayer Breakfast is taking place Thursday, May 4 from 7:30-9 a.m. at the May Civic Center. It’s just one of many ways to celebrate the National Day of Prayer.

The breakfast is The International House of Prayer Rochester kick-off event for the National Day of Prayer (NDP). The traditional prayer breakfast focuses on praying for City Government.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and other city leaders will join.

A full buffet breakfast is served. There will be a worship band, guest speakers and prayer.

Reservations for individual(s): $50 Sponsor a Table that seats 8: $400

You can register here.

To learn about other events involving IHOP Rochester, click here.

