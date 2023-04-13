Local Camp Gets Recognition from Newsweek Magazine

By Tom Overlie
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) –A camp in Southeast Minnesota is getting the national spotlight from Newsweek Magazine.

Good Earth Village, just outside of Spring Valley, is being recognized as one of “America’s Best Summer Camps” in 2023. The rankings are based on social media reviews and surveys by thousands of parents. Good Earth joins a list of nearly 500 other camps across the country for the honors.

Good Earth has been in ministry for more than fifty years in the beautiful bluffs of southeast Minnesota, and partners with more than 170 churches.

Dianna Parks is the camp’s executive director. She says one of their missions is to use God’s love to help build strong interpersonal relationships among campers. “Right now this is the time for that,” she says. “This is the time when we’re divorced from one another, ideologically and physically. For a camp like ours to be recognized as one of the best in the nation is extremely exciting.”

Good Earth says its doors are open to all people and welcomes diversity. It not only offers summer camp programs for kids and families but is also a retreat center for leadership development training and other community service opportunities.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Sister of Winona missing woman breaks family’s silence in search
Madeline Kingsbury
Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children says he ‘didn’t have anything to do with her disappearance’
Winona police give update on Madeline Kingsbury investigation
Winona police give update on Madeline Kingsbury investigation
Madeline Kingbury missing sweatshirts
‘Nothing in life prepares you for this’: Madeline Kingsbury’s family releases statement
Madeline Kingsbury
Documents detail custody of Kingsbury’s kids, father refused to hand over kids to authorities

Latest News

BIBLE CAMP GETS NATIONAL HONORS
bible camp in the national spotlight
Madeline Kingsbury
Documents detail custody of Kingsbury’s kids, father refused to hand over kids to authorities
Lincoln elementary school class
RPS schools adapt teaching methods amid cybersecurity incident
Sam Han
Kasson man gives gift of life through organ donation