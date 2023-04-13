Local Camp Gets Recognition from Newsweek Magazine

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) –A camp in Southeast Minnesota is getting the national spotlight from Newsweek Magazine.

Good Earth Village, just outside of Spring Valley, is being recognized as one of “America’s Best Summer Camps” in 2023. The rankings are based on social media reviews and surveys by thousands of parents. Good Earth joins a list of nearly 500 other camps across the country for the honors.

Good Earth has been in ministry for more than fifty years in the beautiful bluffs of southeast Minnesota, and partners with more than 170 churches.

Dianna Parks is the camp’s executive director. She says one of their missions is to use God’s love to help build strong interpersonal relationships among campers. “Right now this is the time for that,” she says. “This is the time when we’re divorced from one another, ideologically and physically. For a camp like ours to be recognized as one of the best in the nation is extremely exciting.”

Good Earth says its doors are open to all people and welcomes diversity. It not only offers summer camp programs for kids and families but is also a retreat center for leadership development training and other community service opportunities.

