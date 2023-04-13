FBI warns against using public phone charging stations

If you're not careful, some devices could be capable of stealing your device's data.
By Susan Campbell and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – The FBI is warning people to avoid using public phone chargers commonly found in airports, hotels and malls.

A social media post by the agency’s Denver field office states, “bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices.”

“Hackers can put malware on these big charging kiosks, and you plug in and it could lock your system,” cyber security expert Adam Levin explained.

“It could crawl into your phone. It could get contact information. It could get passwords, all kinds of things. It can get data to transfer out.”

The FBI recommends carrying your own charger and USB cord and plugging into an electrical outlet to avoid “juice-jacking.”

Levin suggests it’s best to avoid using USB ports even on airplanes. If you’re going to be on a long flight, consider getting a portable power bank to charge up instead.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Sister of Winona missing woman breaks family’s silence in search
Madeline Kingsbury
Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children says he ‘didn’t have anything to do with her disappearance’
Madeline Kingsbury
Documents detail custody of Kingsbury’s kids, father refused to hand over kids to authorities
Winona police give update on Madeline Kingsbury investigation
Winona police give update on Madeline Kingsbury investigation
Madeline Kingbury missing sweatshirts
‘Nothing in life prepares you for this’: Madeline Kingsbury’s family releases statement

Latest News

Washington Commanders guard Wes Martin runs onto the field before an NFL football game against...
AP source: Dan Snyder agrees in principle to $6 billion sale of Washington Commanders
Study: Americans are saving less for retirement
There is an “interagency effort” underway to determine the impact and source of the trove of...
AP sources: FBI wants to speak with guardsman in leaks probe
FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside the Fox News studios in New...
Jury selection begins in defamation lawsuit against Fox News
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in...
Montana close to becoming 1st state to completely ban TikTok