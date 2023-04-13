DNR stocks Wolf Creek with Rainbow Trout

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Beautiful weather like Thursday may have you dreaming of getting out a fishing pole.

DNR fisheries staff are stocking trout in Austin. More than 300 the Rainbow Trout are being released into Wolf Creek at Todd Park.

This is a “put and take” project to give more people an opportunity to test their luck.

“Hopefully, there will be a lot of people here enjoying this because that’s why we put these down here and stock the stream is to get people out and enjoy a unique opportunity in southern Minnesota. I manage 9 counties in southern Minnesota out of Waterville, and this is only one of three different water bodies we stock trout in,” DNR Waterville Area Fisheries Supervisor Craig Soupir said.

The temperature has to be just right in the water in order for trout to survive.

“In Southern Minnesota, most of our streams are warm water streams which means that they’re fed by runoff on the surface. This stream is unique in that it has ground water infiltration so the water’s cooler. The water has to be the right temperature. It’s gotta be cool. Most of our streams don’t work for trout, but this is one that does,” Soupir said.

Minnesota’s trout season opens Saturday.

