‘Cinderella’ auditions in Albert Lea are April 18 and 19

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) announces auditions will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, April 18 and 19, for the musical ‘Cinderella’ at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center.

It’s located at 147 N. Broadway in Albert Lea.

Directed by Gordy Handeland with musical direction by Eileen Ness, nine performances are scheduled for June 15−25. There are many roles available for adults of various ages, and a handful of roles available for children. Children should be at least 8 years old to audition.

Auditions details here.

Those auditioning should be prepared to sing, read from the script and learn a few dance steps. Auditions begin at 6 p.m. for children ages 8–14 with auditions for 15 and older beginning at approximately 7 p.m. Rehearsals will be scheduled on weeknights starting in late April, with some weekend involvement closer to the performance dates.

Tickets and more information regarding auditions can be found here.

ACT is a nonprofit organization featuring local actors, directors and stage crew who volunteer their time. All performances are at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, 147 North Broadway in downtown Albert Lea. For ticket prices and more information, go to actonbroadway.com or find ACT on Broadway on Facebook.

