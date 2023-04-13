Austin Public Schools announce new high school principal

Matt Schmit
Matt Schmit(Austin Public Schools)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Austin Public Schools announced Thursday that Matt Schmit has been selected as the new Austin High School principal.

Schmit was selected as interim high school principal in the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Schmit lead Austin High School. Mr. Schmit brings over 20 years of experience and expertise to the role, including being the interim principal since January. His knowledge will be invaluable as we continue implementing Austin High School’s strategic priorities. “With his extensive experience and dedication to Austin Public Schools and the Austin community, we are confident that he will be a strong leader and advocate for the students and staff of AHS.”

Superintendent Dr. Joey Page

“I am honored to accept the Austin High School principal position. Austin High School has a rich tradition of academics and extracurriculars and has been a big part of my life for over 30 years. I look forward to working with students, parents, staff, and community to continue our mission to Inspire, Empower and Accelerate so all students are prepared to make a difference in the world.”

Matt Schmit

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Sister of Winona missing woman breaks family’s silence in search
Madeline Kingsbury
Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children says he ‘didn’t have anything to do with her disappearance’
Madeline Kingsbury
Documents detail custody of Kingsbury’s kids, father refused to hand over kids to authorities
Madeline Kingbury missing sweatshirts
‘Nothing in life prepares you for this’: Madeline Kingsbury’s family releases statement
Winona police give update on Madeline Kingsbury investigation
Winona police give update on Madeline Kingsbury investigation

Latest News

Trout
DNR stocks Wolf Creek with Rainbow Trout
National Day of Prayer. (Source:WALB)
National Day of Prayer events in Rochester May 4
Rochester Bullriding Challenge
Rochester Bullriding Challenge is Friday and Saturday
Olmsted County
Olmsted Waste-to-Energy Facility open house Saturday
Sports Generic
All-Sports Reunion is Sunday at Eagles Club