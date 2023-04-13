Another record-breaking day Thursday; Cooler temperatures and precipitation chances ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Conditions again Thursday across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa were breezy with peak wind gusts between 20-40 miles per hour.

Peak Wind Gusts (KTTC)

The high-temperature record has been broken two days in a row, with the high in Rochester making it up to 83 degrees. The previous record high was 82 degrees and that record was set in 2006. A record-warm, low temperature was also broken yesterday where the previous record was 56 degrees, and the new record of 57 degrees.

Record April Heat (KTTC)

Tonight, conditions will be mild and windy again with sustained winds between 15 and 20 miles per hour with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper-50s across the region and skies will be clear through the overnight hours.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow will still be warm, with highs above normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s to round out the work-week. It will be sunny and breezy again tomorrow with wind gusts up into the 30s possible again.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

We are looking at some rain and even snow across the region starting late tomorrow night and continuing through the weekend.

Precipitation Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will decline over the next few days with highs only into the 40s for Sunday. Luckily cool temperatures won’t last long, with highs making their way back into the 60s by the middle of the upcoming week.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

