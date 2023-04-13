All-Sports Reunion is Sunday at Eagles Club

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Calling all sports players, coaches, scorekeepers and more. There is an All-Sports Reunion on Sunday, April 16, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rochester Eagles Club.

Longtime referee Loren Else joined Midwest Access Thursday to invite many to the big event. He says this reunion is for the many individuals dedicated to Southeast Minnesota high school athletics. This includes current and past coaches, athletic directors, officials, and support personnel, such as those who keep the scorebook, do the announcing, or help at the Civic Center during tournament time. This gathering is for all helpers in support of high school athletics.

You can attend the All-Sports Reunion this Sunday, April 16, at the Rochester Eagles Club.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.