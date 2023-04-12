Winona Area Public Schools votes on funding to improve learning atmosphere

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) voted Tuesday on a $94 million project they hope will improve the school’s learning atmosphere.

WAPS reports a need for extensive building repairs, accessibility upgrades and improved learning and activity spaces.

If the vote passes, the project would reinvest and revive the elementary schools, improve learning spaces across the district, provide career opportunities and exploration, and improve school athletic and fine arts spaces.

“It touches every single school in the district- our three elementary schools, the middle school, our high school and our area learning center. Every building has something in the referendum to enhance ad improve the learning atmosphere for the students,” board chair Nancy Denzer explained.

The district used surveys to collect data on what the community wants to see in the schools.

“We’ve worked with some of our school partners in the area just talking about how we can support what they are doing and how can they gain access with what we’re trying to do,” Denzer said.

The polls to vote on the referendum closed at 8 p.m. For more information about the election, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.