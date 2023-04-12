Winona Area Public Schools voters reject $94 million referendum

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Voters at the polls in the Winona Area Public Schools District rejected a two-question referendum Tuesday.

Question 1 included the creation of personalized learning spaces at all three elementary schools, additions to Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko to improve accessibility, a remodel of the industrial tech wing at the high school and a space for fitness at the Area Learning Center.

The question failed to pass by more than 1,000 votes. 2,380 people or 65.6% voted no, while 1,250 people or 34.4% voted yes on the question.

Question 2 included the addition of a second gymnasium, new locker rooms and renovation of the fine arts space at the high school.

This question also failed to pass with 2,378 or 66% of voters saying no while 1,227 or 34% of voters said yes.

If both questions would have passed, the referendum would have been for $94 million dollars.

