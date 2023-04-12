Windy with potential record warmth today; wetter and much cooler this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our stretch of incredibly mild weather continues today with the prospect of record warmth in the area. High temperatures in each of the last four days have been climbing and now it looks like we’ve reached the warmest day of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with strong, gusty southwest winds working to help temperatures warm into the low and mid-80s in the afternoon. Wind gusts will reach 35 miles per hour through much of the day. The record high in Rochester is 81 degrees today, set in 1931. It looks like we’ll end up around 83 degrees today, setting a new record with a reading about 30 degrees above the seasonal average.

Expect sunny skies with strong, gusty winds and high temps in the 80s. (KTTC)

We're expecting record high temps and record warm low temps in much of the area today. (KTTC)

A Fire Weather Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service because of the warm conditions and windy weather that will enhance the wildfire threat. Relative humidity levels will possibly drop into the 20 to 30 percent range during the peak heating of the day.

For much of the day our area will be dealing with enhanced wildfire potential because of the warm, dry atmosphere and gusty winds. (KTTC)

Temperatures will ease back into the 70s this evening, eventually dropping to the mid-50s overnight under mainly clear skies.

Thursday won’t be quite as windy or warm, but our weather will still be fairly breezy and very mild. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a south breeze occasionally reaching 25 to 30 miles per hour.

As a storm system draws closer to the area from the west on Friday, we’ll continue to enjoy bright and mild conditions with increasing cloud cover in the afternoon and perhaps a few spotty rain showers late in the evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a south breeze gusting to 25 miles per hour.

Warm air is flowing into the region ahead of this weekend's storm system. (KTTC)

The storm system will move through the Upper Mississippi Valley on Saturday, generating showers across the area during the day with a few rumbles of thunder in the morning hours. Temperatures will slowly fall from the upper 50s to the upper 40s from morning to late in the afternoon as gusty, cool west winds add an extra chill to the air.

After a warm and summer-like week, temps will be much cooler with raw, gusty winds this weekend and rain chances. (KTTC)

Rain and sparse, light snow showers will be possible early Sunday with breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm from the 30s in the morning to the low and mid-40s in the afternoon with raw, gusty northwest winds keeping wind chill values in the 20s and 30s.

There will be a chance of rain between Friday evening and Sunday morning. A few snowflakes will mix with the rain early on Sunday. The weekend will be blustery and cool. (KTTC)

High temperatures will slowly warm from the upper 40s on Monday to the low 60s by the end of next week with a chance of rain showers late Wednesday and early Thursday.

After an incredibly warm week, temps will be much cooler over the weekend and more seasonably cool in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Expect mostly sunny skies with strong, gusty southwest winds today, and record warmth in the afternoon. After a couple of mild days to wrap up the week, the weekend looks blustery and cool with showers Saturday and early Sunday. #weather #weatherman #kttcwx #minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.