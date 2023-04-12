Voting is open for Minnesota Energy Resources’ Safe Digging ‘ambassadog’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Voting is now underway to select the next “ambassadog” for Minnesota Energy Resources’ safe digging campaign.

The winner will help promote an important safety message: Doggone it! Call 811 at least two days before you dig.

Minnesota Energy Resources customers from across the state submitted pictures of their dogs. The dogs were picked, and it’s now down to nine top dogs.

You can vote here between now and 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 21.

The next “ambassadog” will be revealed before the end of April, National Safe Digging Month. The winner will be featured in Minnesota Energy Resources’ safe digging awareness campaign all year long.

Below are the top nine finalists.

Ambassadog finalists (Minnesota Energy Resources)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.