Up and down temperature trend ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures reached the 80s in Rochester for the first time since September 2022. The warmth is expected to continue through the workweek, but temperatures will be completely different this week.

Tonight's forecast (KTTC)

Overnight lows will be steady in the middle 50s with mostly clear skies. Winds will stay strong out of the southwest around 15-20 mph with gusts around 30 mph at times. Warm temperatures and strong winds are expected to continue on Thursday.

Thursday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be strong out of the south around 20-25 mph with gusts reaching near 30-35 mph. High temperatures will once again be close to breaking daily records. The daily high-temperature record at RST for April 13th is 82 degrees set back in 2006.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will stay well above average Friday in the middle 70s with partly cloudy skies. Our next weather-maker moves into the region early Saturday morning and is expected to impact the area Saturday and Sunday. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day on Saturday. Cold air will usher in from the northwest and could change our precip type over to a rain/snow mix on Sunday. Winter accumulations are expected to be minor.

Nick

