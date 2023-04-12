Stream trout season to open this weekend in Minnesota

Anglers will be out and about for brook trout this weekend
By Dave Anderson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - This time of year is a twilight zone for anglers. Ice fishing season is pretty much over and walleye season is still a few weeks away. But, in Wisconsin right now, catch and release stream trout season is rolling. This weekend, Minnesota’s catch and keep stream trout season opens, too. People are excited for that but a bit frustrated by the late winter.

“The steelhead season opens also so we have inland which is going to be iffy because we still have ice and snow on the upper stretches but on the lower stretches we got a few rivers now that are already open.” said John Fehnel of Great Lakes Fly Shop.

Customers at the Great Lakes Fly shop in Duluth are hopeful those ice free stretches will be relatively easy to get to this weekend.

“This time of year can be tricky and this year may be exceptionally rough but if you find some water deep enough where you can’t see the bottom you’ve probably got a good chance.” said avid angler Ryan Jones.

The Minnesota DNR says in one of it’s youtube videos that ice fishing tactics with crappie gear can work if there’s still ice on your favorite spot. Just be equipped with self rescue gear because ice is never truly safe. When it comes to brook trout, anglers say the big work of tromping through snow is big fun for a little fish.

Click above for the video version of the story

“They’re small, twelve inches is a trophy in one of our small streams. That’s what I’m after, that’s what I have fun chasing because I have been chasing one of those twelve inchers for a while.” said Jones.

The staff at Great Lakes Fly Shop wishes everyone a safe and successful opener full of respect for the regulations and their fellow citizens - especially when it comes to private property.

“Just respect land owner, that’s one of the biggest pieces of advise I can give, yeah.” said Fehnel.

