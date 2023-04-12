Red Flag Warning issued due to extreme fire risk conditions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Red Flag Warning has been issued for parts of southern Minnesota due to a fire risk.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple Red Flag Warnings for several counties in southern Minnesota due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Starting at 11 AM Wednesday, April 12 through 8 p.m. Dodge, Filmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona counties will be under a Red Flag Warning.

From 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, Faribault, Freeborn, Jackson, and Martin counties will be under a Red Flag Warning.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including gusty winds and low humidity. Residents should not burn in those counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they may have done to ensure the fire is completely out. The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are discouraged.

“Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

Red Flag Warnings are evolving situations.  Visit the National Weather Service, (weather.gov) for updates.

For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions).

