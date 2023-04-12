Pregnancy rate dropped over past decade, CDC says

FILE: A sonogram of a fetus is shown in this file photo. According to CDC data, fewer Americans...
FILE: A sonogram of a fetus is shown in this file photo. According to CDC data, fewer Americans are getting pregnant.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fewer Americans are getting pregnant, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The U.S. pregnancy rate fell over the past decade from 97.3 per1,000 females aged 15-44 in 2010 to 85.6 per 1,000 in 2019.

In 2019, 5.5 million women were pregnant, down from just over 6 million in 2010.

During that timeframe, unintended pregnancies fell 15%, and abortions became less common.

In 2019, 13% of pregnancies resulted in an abortion, compared with 16% in 2010.

But pregnancy loss became more common.

About 20% of pregnancies in 2019 resulted in miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth or fetal death.

Mifepristone is an abortion drug that has been widely used in the U.S. since securing FDA approval in 2000. (CNN, POOL, DANCO LABS, SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Sister of Winona missing woman breaks family’s silence in search
RPS cyberattack
Cybersecurity expert weighs in on Rochester schools network cyberattack
FILE - TCF Bank Stadium is shown during a media tour in Minneapolis, in this Tuesday, June 16,...
Report: U of Minnesota ‘committed genocide’ of Native people
What the completed Discovery Walk could look like
Construction for Discovery Walk to close 2nd Street SW
Officials continue to ask for privacy in the aftermath of the tragedy.
Law enforcement officials discuss Barron County officer deaths

Latest News

Smoke from the Richmond, Indiana, fire is seen by satellite 22,236 miles above the Earth.
Satellite view shows smoke from plastics fire in Indiana
Expelled State Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, delivers remarks outside the state Capitol...
Expelled Justin Pearson could be returned to Tennessee House
Anais Hernandez, 36, was arrested March 30 and charged with child abuse.
Woman charged with child abuse in teen’s skateboarding death, police say
President Joe Biden reflects on the Good Friday Agreement in Wednesday's remarks in Belfast.
Biden urges N Ireland to sustain peace, seize economic gains