Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office hosts awards ceremony

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Awards Program
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Awards Program
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office were honored Tuesday night at an awards ceremony.

Deputies were given awards for their exceptional service to the community.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said his office has a lot of moving parts, including work happening behind the scenes. But he said those parts also deserve recognition.

“You guys in the media tell our stories, and we love that, because those stories are important, but you can’t tell every story. So, we have to do this publicly,” Torgerson said.

