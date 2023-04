TAOPI, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access went LIVE in Taopi Wednesday as it has been exactly one year since a EF2 tornado destroyed the town.

Our host Kamie Roesler and Chief Meteorologist Nick Jansen got a first hand look at how the small town has rebuilt itself over the past 365 days.

Taopi 🌪️ one year after a tornado ripped through town demolishing southeastern Minnesota homes. Join us LIVE at 4 on @KTTCTV on #MidwestAccess for a look at the rebuild. The ‘dollhouse’ looks different this year. pic.twitter.com/6u1phkzRY8 — Kamie Roesler (@KamieRoeslerTC) April 12, 2023

