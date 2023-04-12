Kasson man gives gift of life through organ donation

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – April is National Donate Life Month and one Kasson man’s memory is living on after his death through organ donation.

According to his family, 35-year-old Sam Han loved giving gifts.

“He was such a gift giver,” his wife Hannah said. “You know, there’s the five love languages. He liked gifts. Both giving and receiving.”

Sam and Hannah married in 2020, and in 2021, they had a baby girl.

“I remember actually when I met him, I kind of had this very instinctual feeling,” Hannah said. “Not that I was like ‘oh I am head over heels in love with him’, but just that he’s going to be a very important person in my life.”

In November 2022, Sam would share his final gift. He suffered a brain aneurysm and died at Mayo Clinic Saint Marys Hospital.

“He had been found downtown and had been unresponsive,” Hannah said. “And he was pretty critically ill.”

It was after Sam died that his family discovered that he was an organ donor.

“We didn’t even know that until we got the hospital,” his mother Diane Olson said. “They told us when he passed. They said it was in his record that he wanted to be an organ donor.”

It turned out, the way Sam died was also a gift. According to Mayo Clinic Transplant Center Director Dr. Julie Heimbach, fewer than 1% of registered organ donors are actually able to donate, as it depends on the way they died.

“The mechanism of how somebody passes is important to be considered when we can determine if the organs can safely be used for transplant,” she said.

Sam was able to give multiple organs, including his lungs, eyes, heart and kidneys to five different people.

“There’s no greater gift that you can give than laying down your life for someone,” Olson said. “And I think this is pretty close to laying down your life, when you donate your organs, so I am pretty proud of that for him. I miss his hugs.”

According to Mayo Clinic, 104,000 people are on the organ transplant list, and 17 people die every day because they aren’t able to receive a transplant.

Sam’s family said they hope his story will inspire people to register as an organ donor.

