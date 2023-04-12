Firefighters find 14 dead cats while battling house fire

Fourteen cats have been found dead after a fire broke out at a New Mexico home.
Fourteen cats have been found dead after a fire broke out at a New Mexico home.(Las Cruces Fire Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Gray News) - More than a dozen cats died in a house fire in New Mexico over the weekend.

According to the Las Cruces Fire Department, firefighters were called to a home for reports of flames coming from the house.

Firefighters said smoke and flames were showing from multiple windows on the second floor of the home when they arrived.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the second floor and had it under control within about 30 minutes.

Firefighters said they rescued a cat that was found inside the home during their inspection, but also discovered 14 deceased felines on the second floor.

No other injuries were reported. The home was in the process of being renovated, officials said.

The home’s second floor was heavily damaged in the fire.

Las Cruces fire reports the cause of the blaze remains under investigation along with a damage estimation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Sister of Winona missing woman breaks family’s silence in search
Madeline Kingsbury
Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children says he ‘didn’t have anything to do with her disappearance’
RPS cyberattack
Cybersecurity expert weighs in on Rochester schools network cyberattack
FILE - TCF Bank Stadium is shown during a media tour in Minneapolis, in this Tuesday, June 16,...
Report: U of Minnesota ‘committed genocide’ of Native people
What the completed Discovery Walk could look like
Construction for Discovery Walk to close 2nd Street SW

Latest News

Locals walk past a house which was destroyed by Russian attack in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine,...
US, Ukraine say many war secrets safe from intel leaks
Workers knock down a section of site of an industrial fire the area as smoke billows from the...
Hundreds forced from Indiana homes as plastics fire burns
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts to a video that purports to show the beheading of...
Ukraine’s outrage grows over video seeming to show beheading
Madeline Kingbury missing sweatshirts
‘Nothing in life prepares you for this’: Madeline Kingsbury’s family releases statement
FILE — New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference, Sept. 21,...
Juul Labs agrees to pay $462 million settlement to 6 states