Diocese of Winona-Rochester hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new Pastoral Center

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bishop Robert Barron hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate the beginning of the building of a new Pastoral Center in Rochester.

This past November, Bishop Barron announced that, with the generosity of Mr. and Mrs. Jack and Mary Ann Remick, the construction of a new building has been made possible.

The Pastoral Center will be across the street from Lourdes Catholic High School, between Jeremiah Lane NW and Valley High Drive NW.

According to the Diocese, which serves the 20 southernmost counties of Minnesota, it has recognized that 65% of the nearly 140,000 Catholics in the diocese live in the area between Rochester and Mankato with Rochester being the diocese’s most populous city.

By moving the Pastoral Center to Rochester, the Bishop’s office will be better situated to serve Catholics across the Diocese.

The Diocese hopes to have completed the building of the Pastoral Center and be moved in by May, 2024.

The Diocese of Winona-Rochester serves 96 parishes, four high schools, 30 elementary schools and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary on the campus of St. Mary’s University in Winona.

Below are photos of what the new Pastoral Center will look like.

