Controlled burns to take place in Rochester on April 13 & 14

Rochester Fire Department
Rochester Fire Department(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) and Rochester Parks & Recreation Department will be conducting grass/prairie maintenance on April 13 and 14.

RFD said it is using this opportunity to conduct training that is hard to replicate in a normal training environment. The activities will entail controlled/prescribed burns in the grass/prairie areas that normally do not get mowed during the summer months.

The teams will continue to monitor the potential for critical fire weather and modify the schedule as needed.

The locations include:

  • Northern Hills Park: 4805 W Circle Dr NW
  • Essex Park: 5455 W River Rd NW
  • Fox Trails Park: 2652 Heartland Dr NW

There will be potential for smoke in the air while burning and the slight possibility that the ash might spread through the air.

RFD recommends keeping windows closed if RFD is seen in the area. These burns do not typically take much time and RFD will ensure that everything done is in a safe and controlled manner to protect property.

