Austin police searching for missing teen
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Samara Boyce was last seen on Monday, April 10 walking near Kwik Trip on 11th Dr NE in Austin at approximately 6:50 p.m.
She was wearing a black “Snoop Dog” t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black crocs.
Boyce is described as a white female and has strawberry blonde hair.
If you have any information you can contact Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400 (1).
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.