Austin police searching for missing teen

Samara Boyce
Samara Boyce(APD)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Samara Boyce was last seen on Monday, April 10 walking near Kwik Trip on 11th Dr NE in Austin at approximately 6:50 p.m.

She was wearing a black “Snoop Dog” t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black crocs.

Boyce is described as a white female and has strawberry blonde hair.

If you have any information you can contact Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400 (1).

