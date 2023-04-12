Austin police searching for missing teen

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Samara Boyce was last seen on Monday, April 10 walking near Kwik Trip on 11th Dr NE in Austin at approximately 6:50 p.m.

She was wearing a black “Snoop Dog” t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black crocs.

Boyce is described as a white female and has strawberry blonde hair.

If you have any information you can contact Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400 (1).

