Warm weather brings Spring Fling at Oxbow Park

Spring Fling at Oxbow Park.
Spring Fling at Oxbow Park.(MGN)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Easter may have been Sunday, but Monday at Oxbow Park the festivities continued.

A free event for families was hosted featuring an egg hunt, games and much more with community members from Texas roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC.

50% of the proceeds from the event will go towards Oxbow Park.

“This is the first time we have ever done an event like this on this sort of scale, normally were the ones that join events so putting on this event was a lot, but I can tell you it’s very rewarding seeing everything come together. It’s a big spring fling were we’re hosting egg hunts races, we have a bounce house, some games for them to play and we even have some awesome people coming out,” event coordinator Taylor Ness said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron County critical incident
Law enforcement agencies report two officers killed in Barron County
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools cancel classes Monday due to ongoing technology issue
Red Wing Air bluff rescue
Man, woman, child rescued from bluff in Red Wing
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Hundreds search for Madeline Kingsbury Saturday, police give update
Critical incident in Barron Co.
UPDATE: Two police officers killed in Barron County

Latest News

Long time football coaches reflect on legendary sportscaster Pat Lund's influence on young...
Rochester Quarterback Club honors Pat Lund
Lime Scooters return to Rochester
Lime Scooters rollout in Rochester
Cybersecurity expert weights in on Rochester Public Schools cyberattack
Cybersecurity expert weights in on Rochester Public Schools cyberattack
President Joe Biden adjusts his microphone during a meeting with the President's Council of...
Biden signs bill ending national COVID-19 emergency