Warm weather brings Spring Fling at Oxbow Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Easter may have been Sunday, but Monday at Oxbow Park the festivities continued.

A free event for families was hosted featuring an egg hunt, games and much more with community members from Texas roadhouse, Scheels and RCTC.

50% of the proceeds from the event will go towards Oxbow Park.

“This is the first time we have ever done an event like this on this sort of scale, normally were the ones that join events so putting on this event was a lot, but I can tell you it’s very rewarding seeing everything come together. It’s a big spring fling were we’re hosting egg hunts races, we have a bounce house, some games for them to play and we even have some awesome people coming out,” event coordinator Taylor Ness said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.