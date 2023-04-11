Tickets on sale for the coming-of-age rock musical ‘Spring Awakening’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The musical Spring Awakening will be performed April 21st – 22nd, 27th – 30th; May 4th – 7th, 2023 at the Rochester Rep Theatre.

It is directed By Philip Muehe. Music Direction is by Robyn Loewen.

The production is about headstrong Melchior, naïve Wendla and anxious Moritz struggle to live up to the stringent expectations of society.

The trio and their classmates travel the fraught and rocky path of adolescence, discovering their bodies, their minds and themselves along the way in this coming-of-age Tony Award-winning musical you won’t ever forget.

Tickets on sale now.

Please Be Aware This Production Contains:

Strong Language Throughout

Themes and depictions of sexuality, suicide, domestic violence and sexual assault

Use of stage-safe weapons

