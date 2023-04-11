Rochester residents encouraged to sign up for new fitness challenge

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – City of Rochester residents are encouraged to sign up for the 2023 Spring Fit City Challenge, which kicks off April 15.

Between April 15 and May 31, 2023, Rochester community members are encouraged to participate by setting a personal six-week goal (at least 10 minutes of movement per day), tracking the number of minutes of movement, and completing and submitting a tracking sheet for a chance to win prizes.

“I think community is one that cares about health, and so, I’m just trying to do a little bit of encouragement to get them out and moving again,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said. “Particularly, I think it’s important in the spring as we’re getting ready for summer to take advantage of our trails and our parks.”

The mayor will kick off the Spring Fit City Challenge at the “Bike Lanes, Bike Boxes, and Cycle-Tracks” Community Education class on April 15 at 2:00 p.m. Those interested can register here.

To sign up for the challenge, click here.

