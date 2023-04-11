Rochester residents encouraged to sign-up for 2023 Spring Fit City Challenge

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester residents are encouraged to get up and move this spring as part of the Spring Fit City Challenge.

The Spring Fit City Challenge is championed by Mayor Kim Norton in collaboration with many community partners. Mayor Norton joined many mayors across the country in encouraging an active, healthy lifestyle.

Between April 15 and May 31, 2023, Rochester community members are encouraged to participate by setting a personal six-week goal (at least 10 minutes of movement per day), tracking the number of minutes of movement, and completing and submitting a tracking sheet for a chance to win prizes.

Whether it be gardening, taking a walk around the block or running a marathon, it all counts as long as participants are moving.

The Mayor will kick off the Spring Fit City Challenge at the “Bike Lanes, Bike Boxes, and Cycle-Tracks” Community Education class on April 15 at 2 p.m. Community members can register here.

“As we kick-off this Spring Fit City Challenge, I hope this program encourages people to get out and explore the City while improving their heart health. Since this program launched in 2020, it has been wonderful to see the growth in the number of residents participating in this initiative. The spring is a great time to get outside and enjoy our parks and over 100 miles of trails.”

For more information on Rochester’s programming, visit the City of Rochester’s website.

