Rochester Quarterback Club honors Pat Lund

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday night KTTC’s long time sports director was inducted into the Rochester Quarterbacks Club Hall of Fame.

Pat Lund was awarded the Ben Sternberg Award for his outstanding contribution to sports within the Rochester community and Southeast Minnesota. Pat gave a lot of his personal time to Southeast Minnesota sports and the Quarterback Club.

“Pat embodies that, he has done an amazing job at covering many high school athletes, collegiate athletes all from Rochester, city of Rochester and the Rochester area and this is just a great reward to celebrate his career in doing that,” Quarterbacks Club president Jeff Whitney said.

Pat’s brother, Judge Kevin Lund accepted the award on Pat’s behalf. It was Pat’s Mission to provide high school athletes outstanding coverage.

