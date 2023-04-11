Rochester Quarterback Club honors Pat Lund

Long time football coaches reflect on legendary sportscaster Pat Lund's influence on young...
Long time football coaches reflect on legendary sportscaster Pat Lund's influence on young athletes.(FREE TO USE)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday night KTTC’s long time sports director was inducted into the Rochester Quarterbacks Club Hall of Fame.

Pat Lund was awarded the Ben Sternberg Award for his outstanding contribution to sports within the Rochester community and Southeast Minnesota. Pat gave a lot of his personal time to Southeast Minnesota sports and the Quarterback Club.

“Pat embodies that, he has done an amazing job at covering many high school athletes, collegiate athletes all from Rochester, city of Rochester and the Rochester area and this is just a great reward to celebrate his career in doing that,” Quarterbacks Club president Jeff Whitney said.

Pat’s brother, Judge Kevin Lund accepted the award on Pat’s behalf. It was Pat’s Mission to provide high school athletes outstanding coverage.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron County critical incident
Law enforcement agencies report two officers killed in Barron County
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools cancel classes Monday due to ongoing technology issue
Red Wing Air bluff rescue
Man, woman, child rescued from bluff in Red Wing
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Hundreds search for Madeline Kingsbury Saturday, police give update
Critical incident in Barron Co.
UPDATE: Two police officers killed in Barron County

Latest News

Spring Fling at Oxbow Park.
Warm weather brings Spring Fling at Oxbow Park
Lime Scooters return to Rochester
Lime Scooters rollout in Rochester
Cybersecurity expert weights in on Rochester Public Schools cyberattack
Cybersecurity expert weights in on Rochester Public Schools cyberattack
President Joe Biden adjusts his microphone during a meeting with the President's Council of...
Biden signs bill ending national COVID-19 emergency