PSEO information meeting is Thursday at RCTC

RCTC Logo
RCTC Logo(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you would like to learn more about Minnesota’s Post-Secondary Enrollment Options Program (PSEOP), please join RCTC staff on April 13, 2023.

Minnesota law allows high school juniors and seniors (whether currently in public, nonpublic, or home school) to take courses at eligible post-secondary institutions. Minnesota law also allows qualified high school sophomores (whether currently in public, nonpublic, or home school) to take career and technical course(s) chosen from a specific list of approved courses. Students must meet the admissions requirements of the post-secondary institution, but do not pay for tuition, fees, or required textbooks.

Parents can attend an information meeting Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m.

The session will be held at the Regional Sports Center Performance Court, located at 851 30th Ave SE, Rochester, MN, 55904. There is a ZOOM link as well.

More information here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron County critical incident
Law enforcement agencies report two officers killed in Barron County
Red Wing Air bluff rescue
Man, woman, child rescued from bluff in Red Wing
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools cancel classes Monday due to ongoing technology issue
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Hundreds search for Madeline Kingsbury Saturday, police give update
Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
WI DOJ releases names of officers and suspect killed in shooting

Latest News

What the completed Discovery Walk could look like
Construction for Discovery Walk to close 2nd Street SW
Rochester residents encouraged to sign-up for 2023 Spring Fit City Challenge
Rochester residents encouraged to sign-up for 2023 Spring Fit City Challenge
Lime Scooters return to Rochester
Lime Scooters rollout in Rochester
Youth Open Hockey
YOUTH OPEN HOCKEY