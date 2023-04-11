PSEO information meeting is Thursday at RCTC

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you would like to learn more about Minnesota’s Post-Secondary Enrollment Options Program (PSEOP), please join RCTC staff on April 13, 2023.

Minnesota law allows high school juniors and seniors (whether currently in public, nonpublic, or home school) to take courses at eligible post-secondary institutions. Minnesota law also allows qualified high school sophomores (whether currently in public, nonpublic, or home school) to take career and technical course(s) chosen from a specific list of approved courses. Students must meet the admissions requirements of the post-secondary institution, but do not pay for tuition, fees, or required textbooks.

Parents can attend an information meeting Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m.

The session will be held at the Regional Sports Center Performance Court, located at 851 30th Ave SE, Rochester, MN, 55904. There is a ZOOM link as well.

