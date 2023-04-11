Pet of the Week: Bartholomew Cubbins

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – He’s got an out-of-the-ordinary pet name, but Bartholomew Cubbins is a really sweet little guy. He joined Midwest Access Tuesday. He is joined at Paws and Claws with his six friends called the “Dr. Seuss Kittens.” They came from a home that had too many animals.

He is searching for his forever home.

Adoption fee $150 + microchip fee $30 + tax

Learn more about him here.

