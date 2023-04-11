Paint the Town Teal campaign spreads the word for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Olmsted County Victim Services served more than 200 adult survivors of sexual assault and nearly 200 victims of sex trafficking.

Olmsted County offers a 24-hour crisis hotline for victims of sexual assault and other crimes. Volunteers support victims, connect them with resources and will even accompany them to the hospital for exams.

“We’ll show up at St. Mary’s if somebody is looking to have an exam there if they’ve had an assault. We go there and help them through that journey,” crisis line volunteer Alexa Solfest said.

Some volunteers, like Solfest, have a personal connection to this work.

“I’m a survivor myself. It’s really prevalent. The majority of the women I know are survivors and some men, too. Having somebody there to listen and believe you and not look at you any different,” she said.

Something crisis center staff members come across a lot is victim blaming. That’s when a survivor of sexual assault will blame themselves and their actions for the assault.

“They shouldn’t have been wearing that. They shouldn’t have had that to drink. They shouldn’t have been with those people. We’re really trying to make sure the focus is on helping the victim,” Victim Services Violence Prevention & Volunteer coordinator Sarah Palmer said.

“Whatever they believed happened, happened. You trust what they’re saying because they lived through it,” Solfest said.

All around Rochester, you’ll find teal window paintings to help spread the word for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“Teal is the color for sexual assault awareness, so we’re trying to get teal out in the community as much as possible to spark conversations about sexual assault awareness about supporting survivors, believing survivors,” Palmer said.

Staff members say they’re seeing more children being exploited through technology.

“As social media becomes more and more prevalent, and more and more kids are around technology. We’re seeing that as a big concern,” Palmer said.

To sum it up, any sexual encounter without informed consent is sexual assault.

“Anything you didn’t agree to is sexual assault. It’s your body. You have every right to say no, and you have every right to go along with it,” Solfest said.

Victim Services is located on the third floor of the Olmsted County Government Center and walk-ins are welcome. The 24-hour crisis line can be reached at 507-289-0636.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.