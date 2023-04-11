Midweek summer warmth; much cooler this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mostly sunny skies and a southwest breeze are working to once again, warm temperatures nicely across the area today. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s this afternoon, a few degrees warmer than Monday’s weather which featured the first foray into the 70s for most of us. This will put us in a temperature range that is more reminiscent of early June than mid-April.

Sunshine will stick around for the rest of the day with high temps in the upper 70s. (KTTC)

Southwest winds will become a bit gustier tonight helping draw warmer air into the area. Under mainly clear skies, overnight lows will be in the mid and upper 50s.

A windy and warm Wednesday may lead to record warmth in the area. Expect mostly sunny skies again tomorrow with high temperatures in the low and mid-80s across the map. The record tomorrow in Rochester is 81 degrees set in 1931 and our afternoon readings are expected to be in the range. Southwest winds will occasionally reach 35 miles per hour throughout the day.

High temps will be in the 80s in most of the area tomorrow with a gusty southwest breeze. (KTTC)

We stand a chance to tie or break the record for the warmest high and warmest low temp Wednesday in Rochester. (KTTC)

Thursday will also be bright, breezy, and warm as south winds will continue to gust beyond 30 miles per hour at times in response to an approaching storm system that will be moving in from the west. Under mostly sunny skies, high temperatures will be in the upper 70s Thursday afternoon.

Clouds will slowly thicken on Friday and a few isolated showers will be possible in the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with more of those gusty south winds.

Warm air will continue to blow into the region this week ahead of the storm system that is approaching from the west. (KTTC)

The storm system from the west will move through the area on Saturday, bringing thicker clouds and a few light rain showers. A rumble of thunder also can’t be ruled out at this point. A raw, cold breeze will swing around to the northwest during the day as colder air blows into the area. High temperatures early in the day will be in the mid-50s and those readings will slowly drop into the 40s in the afternoon.

A few snowflakes may mix with isolated rain showers Saturday night and early Sunday. Expect occasional sunshine during the days with raw northwest wind and afternoon highs will be in the mid-40s. Wind chill values will only be in the20s and 30s throughout the day.

High temps will be in the 70s and low 80s during the week. The weekend will be breezy and much cooler with a chance of rain on Saturday. (KTTC)

Temperatures will slowly improve next week as readings will warm from the 50s to the low 60s. A fair amount of sunshine is in store for the upcoming week with a chance of light rain showers next Wednesday.

After a warm and summer-like midweek, temps will turn much cooler this weekend and remain seasonably cool in the coming week. (KTTC)

