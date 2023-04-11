Mayo Clinic study helps people with sleep apnea

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic will be starting a study to help people with sleep apnea.

Anders Olmanson, Founder of Remastered Sleep and inventor of REMplenish, joined Midwest Access Tuesday to talk more about the study.

Participants will use the REMplenish product to see if it helps sufferers improve their sleep quality.

REMplenish is a water bottle nozzle that forces users to exercise their airway muscles in order to get the water moving. It can fit on any water bottle straw. Working these muscles can help heavy snorers and people who struggle with sleep apnea get better sleep.



