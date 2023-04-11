Lime Scooters rollout in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you were driving around town, you may have noticed the green Lime Scooters are back in Rochester.

At noon on Monday, the city unveiled the Lime Scooters for its second season in downtown Rochester. Lime Scooters are a shared electric vehicle company working towards a future where transportation is shared, affordable and carbon-free. This year Rochester has more than one hundred scooters.

“We saw a post and that it was coming out today and we were asking them what time it comes out and we saw that they came out, so we went out and we were so happy. This is the first time in forever because we did it a lot last year and finally, we get to go out again in the nice weather,” Adrian Sell said.

While there weren’t many people riding around town yet, the scooters are here to stay in Rochester until the winter months.

