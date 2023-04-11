Lime Scooters rollout in Rochester

Lime Scooters return to Rochester
Lime Scooters return to Rochester(MGN)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you were driving around town, you may have noticed the green Lime Scooters are back in Rochester.

At noon on Monday, the city unveiled the Lime Scooters for its second season in downtown Rochester. Lime Scooters are a shared electric vehicle company working towards a future where transportation is shared, affordable and carbon-free. This year Rochester has more than one hundred scooters.

“We saw a post and that it was coming out today and we were asking them what time it comes out and we saw that they came out, so we went out and we were so happy. This is the first time in forever because we did it a lot last year and finally, we get to go out again in the nice weather,” Adrian Sell said.

While there weren’t many people riding around town yet, the scooters are here to stay in Rochester until the winter months.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron County critical incident
Law enforcement agencies report two officers killed in Barron County
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools cancel classes Monday due to ongoing technology issue
Red Wing Air bluff rescue
Man, woman, child rescued from bluff in Red Wing
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Hundreds search for Madeline Kingsbury Saturday, police give update
Critical incident in Barron Co.
UPDATE: Two police officers killed in Barron County

Latest News

Spring Fling at Oxbow Park.
Warm weather brings Spring Fling at Oxbow Park
Long time football coaches reflect on legendary sportscaster Pat Lund's influence on young...
Rochester Quarterback Club honors Pat Lund
Cybersecurity expert weights in on Rochester Public Schools cyberattack
Cybersecurity expert weights in on Rochester Public Schools cyberattack
President Joe Biden adjusts his microphone during a meeting with the President's Council of...
Biden signs bill ending national COVID-19 emergency