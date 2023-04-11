Increased patrols expected during Distracted Driving Awareness Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Increased law enforcement patrols will be on the roads during the month of April to combat distracted driving.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, from 2018-2022, more than 32,000 vehicle crashes were caused by distracted driving.

The department’s statistics also show that distracted driving contributes to an average of 28 deaths and 156 life-changing injuries every year.

“A lot of people believe they can multitask and drive while doing other things, but they just need to get out of that habit,” Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said. “Because you never know when something may happen, because you may be involved in a serious crash involving you or other people.”

Fines for violating Minnesota’s Hands-Free Law can cost up to hundreds of dollars.

