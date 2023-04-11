Construction for Discovery Walk to close 2nd Street SW

What the completed Discovery Walk could look like
What the completed Discovery Walk could look like(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Construction related to the Discovery Walk project will require the closure of 2nd Street SW from 1st Avenue SW to 3rd Avenue SW from April 13-16, 2023.

Impacts of this roadway closure include:

  • Eastbound traffic will be detoured northbound on 3rd Avenue SW, eastbound on West Center Street, and southbound on Broadway Avenue S.
  • Westbound traffic will be detoured northbound on Broadway Avenue S, westbound on West Center Street, and southbound on 4th Avenue SW.
  • Rochester Public Transit (RPT) will be relocating nine bus stops normally located in this area to Central Park. This change will impact 33 bus routes. All routes will follow the current schedule, although some delays are likely. More details on RPT impacts can be found here.

Sidewalks on both sides of 2nd Street SW are expected to remain open and unaffected.

This roadway closure is to facilitate underground utility work being installed as part of the Discovery Walk project.

Construction related to Discovery Walk to close 2nd Street SW
Construction related to Discovery Walk to close 2nd Street SW(City of Rochester)
Construction related to Discovery Walk to close 2nd Street SW
Construction related to Discovery Walk to close 2nd Street SW(City of Rochester)

For more information about the project, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron County critical incident
Law enforcement agencies report two officers killed in Barron County
Red Wing Air bluff rescue
Man, woman, child rescued from bluff in Red Wing
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools cancel classes Monday due to ongoing technology issue
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Hundreds search for Madeline Kingsbury Saturday, police give update
Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
WI DOJ releases names of officers and suspect killed in shooting

Latest News

RCTC Logo
PSEO information meeting is Thursday at RCTC
Rochester residents encouraged to sign-up for 2023 Spring Fit City Challenge
Rochester residents encouraged to sign-up for 2023 Spring Fit City Challenge
Warm weather brings Spring Fling at Oxbow Park
Warm weather brings Spring Fling at Oxbow Park
Rochester Quarterback Club honors Pat Lund
Rochester Quarterback Club honors Pat Lund