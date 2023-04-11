Construction for Discovery Walk to close 2nd Street SW

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Construction related to the Discovery Walk project will require the closure of 2nd Street SW from 1st Avenue SW to 3rd Avenue SW from April 13-16, 2023.

Impacts of this roadway closure include:

Eastbound traffic will be detoured northbound on 3rd Avenue SW, eastbound on West Center Street, and southbound on Broadway Avenue S.

Westbound traffic will be detoured northbound on Broadway Avenue S, westbound on West Center Street, and southbound on 4th Avenue SW.

Rochester Public Transit (RPT) will be relocating nine bus stops normally located in this area to Central Park. This change will impact 33 bus routes. All routes will follow the current schedule, although some delays are likely. More details on RPT impacts can be found here

Sidewalks on both sides of 2nd Street SW are expected to remain open and unaffected.

This roadway closure is to facilitate underground utility work being installed as part of the Discovery Walk project.

For more information about the project, click here.

