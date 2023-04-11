‘Bright Star’ musical opens April 12 at Cheateau Theatre

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a musical directed by Suzie Hansen the co-owner of Absolute Theatre.

This musical was written and composed by Grammy, Emmy, and Academy Award-winning Steve Martin and Grammy Award-winning Edie Brickell. It is a sweeping tale of family, love, and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ‘40s.

Here are the show times:

April 12-15 at 7 p.m.

Matinee April 16 at 2 p.m.

April 18, 19, 21 & 22 at 7 p.m.

April 20 at 8 p.m.

No performance on April 17

