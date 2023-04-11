‘Bright Star’ musical opens April 12 at Cheateau Theatre
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a musical directed by Suzie Hansen the co-owner of Absolute Theatre.
This musical was written and composed by Grammy, Emmy, and Academy Award-winning Steve Martin and Grammy Award-winning Edie Brickell. It is a sweeping tale of family, love, and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ‘40s.
Here are the show times:
April 12-15 at 7 p.m.
Matinee April 16 at 2 p.m.
April 18, 19, 21 & 22 at 7 p.m.
April 20 at 8 p.m.
No performance on April 17
