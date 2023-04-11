Beautiful, summer-like temps continue; Rain chances return by the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed another fantastic day across the region Tuesday. More above-average temperatures and sunshine are in store for the remainder of the week before big changes move in for the weekend. Tonight, sky conditions will remain mainly clear with warm overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be strong out of the southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Temperature outlook (KTTC)

A rather summer-like day is on tap for the region Wednesday as temperatures will likely climb into the low to mid-80s area-wide. Abundant sunshine is expected with strong southwest winds at 20-25 mph and gusts at 35 mph. Conditions remain warm into Thursday with widespread sun and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will continue to be strong out of the south at 15-20 mph and gust near 35 mph.

Friday will wrap up the work week on a pleasant and mild note before big changes move in for the weekend. Mainly sunny skies are expected throughout the day with highs in the low to mid-70s. Winds will be strong out of the south at 20-25 mph and gust up to 40 mph at times.

Precip outlook (KTTC)

Precipitation chances return to our area late Friday night, bringing isolated to scattered rain showers that will last into Saturday. Additional rain chances are expected Saturday night into Sunday and could see the potential for a brief change over to a wintry mix or even snow showers Sunday morning as overnight temperatures drop into the low 30s.

In addition to the return of rain chances, a big temperature change is in store for the region this weekend. We’ll see afternoon highs dropping from the low 70s on Friday to the low 50s on Saturday and then into the mid-40s by Sunday. The good news is that this blast of cold weather won’t last long as temperatures are expected to rebound to more seasonal levels in the 50s by early next week.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

