Sunny and very warm this week; cool and unsettled this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The incredibly warm weather we experienced over the weekend will not only continue today, but temperatures will likely be a few degrees warmer this afternoon. A mostly sunny sky and a slight southwest breeze under high pressure will help the cause as temperatures climb toward the 70s for the first time this year. Expect readings in the low 70s by day’s end in most spots.

We'll enjoy sunny skies with temps in the 70s this afternoon. (KTTC)

After a clear and fairly mild night that will feature lows near 50 degrees, we’ll enjoy even more sunshine on Tuesday with a slightly stronger south breeze that will warm temperatures to the mid and upper 70s.

The jest stream is moving northward into Canada, allowing a very warm air mass to build northward into the Upper Midwest. (KTTC)

A gusty southwest breeze on Wednesday will help temperatures flirt with the low 80s in the afternoon as sunny weather will once again prevail across the region. Overall, it will be a day that is more reminiscent of late May than early April.

The last time before today Rochester reached the 70s was last October. (KTTC)

Temps will be well above the seasonal average for most of the work week. Cooler weather will prevail over the weekend. (KTTC)

After a sunny and mild Thursday with gusty south winds and abundant sunshine, a few extra clouds will drift into the area on Friday with sparse showers developing in the afternoon ahead of a slow-moving storm system that will be approaching from the west. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid-60s with a southwest breeze.

Shower chances will return in the early part of the weekend. (KTTC)

Showers will become a bit more widespread on Saturday with just a few breaks of sunshine and a gusty northwest breeze. High temperatures will be in the low 50s in the afternoon. Showers will be more isolated on Sunday with limited sunshine and a chilly breeze. Temperatures will struggle to reach the low 50s Sunday afternoon.

Temps will be much warmer than the seasonal average early in the week before cooling to the 5t0s over the weekend. (KTTC)

