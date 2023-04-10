Summer-like this week; Cooler by the weekend

Upper 70s and lower 80s are possible by Wednesday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our warm weather will continue through the majority of this week. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s and maybe the lower 80s by Wednesday this week.

First 70 day
First 70 day(KTTC)

Temperatures Monday were 20-25 degrees above average with high temperatures reaching the middle 70s. The last time Rochester had temperatures reach into the 70s was on November 2nd with a high of 72°. Since 2000, Rochester averages its first 70° on April 9th.

Precip chances this week:

Precip chances
Precip chances(KTTC)

Dry conditions will continue through Thursday for SE MN and NE IA. Our next chance of rain will creep into the forecast Friday night through Sunday morning. On-and-off showers will be possible overnight Friday through Saturday afternoon. Rainfall accumulations could reach near 0.25-0.75″.

Temperature Trend
Temperature Trend(KTTC)

With the chances of rain returning to the forecast, cooler weather will also settle in for the weekend. High temperatures will drop into the lower 50s and upper 40s for Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will slowly warm by next week.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

