Strain of canine influenza confirmed in Twin Cities animal shelter

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Board of Animal Health (MNBAH) sent out an alert Monday confirming the H3N2 strain of canine influenza has been confirmed in a Twin Cities animal shelter outbreak.

The MNBAH said the strain tends to be more virulent, spreads faster and easier, and tends to make dogs sicker than the H3N8 strain. Dogs shed the virus for 28 days after becoming infected.

Vaccines may be in short supply, especially bivalent varieties. Animals at high risk for severe clinical disease (young, old, other medical conditions) should be prioritized, as well as dogs in high-risk settings.

Any dog with upper respiratory signs should be quarantined for 30 days to help prevent the spread of influenza, even with a negative test result.

MNBAH gave some simple precautions to follow with suspected patients:

Patient physical contact should be limited to only what is necessary, and staff should always wash their hands before and after handling patients.

If an animal appears healthy and has had no known exposure to other dogs with suspected or confirmed canine influenza, staff can exercise normal precautions.

If an animal presents with clinical signs consistent with canine influenza virus infection, staff should put on additional personal protective equipment (PPE), including facemask, gloves and a gown or lab coat. Take off and/or discard the PPE after the animal has left the facility.

