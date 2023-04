ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) reported a power outage in northeast Rochester Monday afternoon.

According to RPU’s outage map, the time of the outage was at 1:47 p.m.

There were 364 customers who were affected.

RPU crews were able to restore power to most of the 364 customers by 4 p.m.

You can find the outage map here.

