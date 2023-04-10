MnDOT discusses beginning of construction season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Director of Public Engagement and Communication Mike Dougherty joined Midwest Access Monday to talk about the beginning of construction season in southeast Minnesota.

Here are some projects on state highway that folks should be alert for:

Hwy 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls – work starts again on April 13 on the southbound lanes and will go into early November. Watch for single-lane traffic in each direction in the northbound lanes to start. There’s another project north of us between Hampton and Rosemount that will begin May 1, so that will also have similar traffic changes, which can produce slowdowns during weekends and commuting times.

Hwy 14 west of Rochester – Watch for work beginning April 17 at County Road 3 near Byron and just west of Rochester. Crews will be building a J-turn at County Road 3 and adding high-tension cable median barrier from Rochester to Byron. There will be some lane closures and County Road 3 will be detoured during the work that’s expected to completed in mid-June.

Hwy 57 Kasson – Construction is scheduled to begin April 17 in Kasson in year 2. Crews will build two roundabouts in downtown Kasson, so traffic will be detoured to the west through early August. The city of Kasson is also building a roundabout north of downtown by the high school, so be alert for the traffic changes.

Hwy 30 west of Chatfield – Two bridges are being replaced west of Chatfield, so traffic will be detoured beginning April 17. The project will be done in late October.

Hwy 61 Lake City to Red Wing – Paving work along with passing and turn lanes are planned. A detour will be in place from early July to mid-August.

MnDOT crews are out doing other seasonal work, which puts them next to road traffic. Motorists can help by slowing down and moving over when they seek work crews out on the roads.

