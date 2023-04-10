Middle School Career Academy is June 20-23

RCTC
RCTC(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Middle School Summer Career Academy is a free career-awareness, interactive event for middle school students who have completed 6th or 7th grade. It is a commitment of four days of three-hour sessions to explore a career pathway of interest. At the conclusion of the week, the students will have gained knowledge and can share their experiences.

Session Dates and Times:

Tuesday, June 20 through Friday, June 23. Families choose between two sessions (a morning or afternoon session, which students will attend consistently the whole week):

  • Morning 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Afternoon 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Other Important Dates:

Registration CLOSES March 29th. Students will be notified after April 12th if they are accepted into the Middle School Summer Career Academy. Waivers will be available for you to complete after you are accepted into the program.

REGISTER HERE

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron County critical incident
Law enforcement agencies report two officers killed in Barron County
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools cancel classes Monday due to ongoing technology issue
Red Wing Air bluff rescue
Man, woman, child rescued from bluff in Red Wing
Critical incident in Barron Co.
UPDATE: Two police officers killed in Barron County
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Hundreds search for Madeline Kingsbury Saturday, police give update

Latest News

Strain of canine influenza confirmed in Twin Cities animal shelter
Strain of canine influenza confirmed in Twin Cities animal shelter
Power outage reported in NE Rochester
Power outage reported in NE Rochester
Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
NEW INFORMATION: WI DOJ releases names of officers and suspect killed in shooting
FILE - Michael Lerner appears at the opening night of Bette Midler in "I'll Eat You at Last: A...
Michael Lerner, ‘Barton Fink’ Oscar nominee, dies at 81