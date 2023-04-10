Middle School Career Academy is June 20-23

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Middle School Summer Career Academy is a free career-awareness, interactive event for middle school students who have completed 6th or 7th grade. It is a commitment of four days of three-hour sessions to explore a career pathway of interest. At the conclusion of the week, the students will have gained knowledge and can share their experiences.

Session Dates and Times:

Tuesday, June 20 through Friday, June 23. Families choose between two sessions (a morning or afternoon session, which students will attend consistently the whole week):

Morning 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Afternoon 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Other Important Dates:

Registration CLOSES March 29th. Students will be notified after April 12th if they are accepted into the Middle School Summer Career Academy. Waivers will be available for you to complete after you are accepted into the program.

REGISTER HERE

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.