Kids play open hockey as Rochester Public Schools cancel classes

Kids play hockey at the Graham Arena on their day off from school.
Kids play hockey at the Graham Arena on their day off from school.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Due to Rochester Public Schools being closed today, Graham Arena found a fun way to engage the kids by holding a youth open hockey event Monday.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., kids came to play ice hockey for just $5. They could play hockey and have a pizza lunch in between.

Rochester Public Schools canceled school due to their districtwide network being shut down. Last Thursday, April 6, RPS discovered unusual activity on their network. RPS shut down their Wi-Fi connection and phone system in order to evaluate the network’s overall cybersecurity.

Katie Montrose, a hockey coach and parent, helped coordinate the Youth Open Hockey event.

If you are a hockey player...what else would you do then be on the ice for 8 hours a day?-Katie Montrose, Ice Hockey Coach and Parent

Montrose spoke that the Graham Arena is a great place to keep kids busy for the future, like when school is canceled. She reported that around 40 kids attended.

