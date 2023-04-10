Cybersecurity expert weighs in on Rochester schools network cyberattack

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Public School District canceled classes Monday to continue to address the technology issues surrounding unusual activity found on its computer network.

“Out of an abundance of caution we shut down our network and almost all of our core technology systems,” RPS Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel said in video statement released by the district.

RPS hasn’t released additional information regarding the issues, but staff met Monday to develop a plan to allow students to return to school on Tuesday, without the use of technology. RPS released the following statement Tuesday:

“Our staff is working to restore all systems as quickly and securely as possible, and school will resume on Tuesday, April 11. We continue working with third-party cybersecurity experts to determine the full scope and scale of this incident, and we will share more information when it becomes available. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause.”

Cybersecurity expert Michael Funk, who is not involved in the RPS situation, explained what the staff and third-party experts are doing to fix the problem.

“So, when they are going through devices and checking everything it means they are going through each device, how many that they may be,” he said. “And going one by one and basically working them on their own little island, to ensure that whatever is compromising the device is scanned, removed.”

Funk said hackers can be relentless, often catching victims by surprise, despite security measures being in place.

“There is not a device that isn’t hackable,” he said.

He said as hackers become more sophisticated, it’s important that districts like RPS are prepared to respond if an attack happens. He said it’s a situation that’s constantly evolving.

“It’s really a gamble every day when you are connected to anything, because as the cybersecurity offenders become more aggressive,” he said. “You are literally playing whack a mole trying to keep up with what’s going on. So, it’s a hard job to have. So, you should thank your cybersecurity folks because they don’t sleep much.”

Funk offered advice to protect from security threats:

Use strong, unique passwords: Create complex passwords for all devices and accounts and avoid reusing them across multiple platforms.

Update software regularly: Keep devices, routers, and software up-to-date with the latest security patches and firmware updates.

Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA): Add an extra layer of security by using MFA for online accounts and sensitive information.

Install reputable antivirus software: Protect your devices with a trusted antivirus and anti-malware solution.

Secure your Wi-Fi network: Encrypt your home Wi-Fi network with a strong password and WPA2 or WPA3 security protocol.

Turn off remote management: Disable remote access features on routers and personal devices unless absolutely necessary.

Beware of phishing attempts: Be cautious when clicking links or opening attachments in emails from unknown senders.

Regularly back up data: Keep a copy of important files and data on external storage or a secure cloud service.

Use a virtual private network (VPN): Protect your online activities and data by using a VPN, especially when connected to public Wi-Fi networks.

Stay informed about cybersecurity threats: Keep up with the latest news and recommendations from reputable sources to stay aware of potential risks and preventative measures.

Funk said investigating and fixing the effects of cyberattacks for a district the size of RPS takes a minimum of 72 hours, but most likely more.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.