Amazingly warm spring weather this week; cooler weather returns for the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The incredibly warm weather we experienced over the weekend will not only continue today, but temperatures will likely be a few degrees warmer this afternoon. A mostly sunny sky and a slight southwest breeze under high pressure will help the cause as temperatures climb toward the 70s for the first time this year. Expect readings in the low 70s by day’s end in most spots.

Expect mostly sunny skies with high temps in the low 70s today. (KTTC)

Sunny weather will continue throughout the day with a slight southwest breeze and high temps will be in the low 70s. (KTTC)

After a clear and fairly mild night that will feature lows near 50 degrees, we’ll enjoy even more sunshine on Tuesday with a slightly stronger south breeze that will warm temperatures to the mid and upper 70s.

High temps Tuesday will be in the 70s. (KTTC)

A gusty southwest breeze on Wednesday will help temperatures flirt with the low 80s in the afternoon as sunny weather will once again prevail across the region. Overall, it will be a day that is more reminiscent of late May than early April.

Warm air will build northward as a ridge forms in the jet stream. (KTTC)

We’ll enjoy a sunny and mild Thursday that will feature abundant sunshine with gusty south winds before a few extra clouds drift into the area on Friday with sparse showers developing in the afternoon ahead of a slow-moving storm system. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid-60s with a southwest breeze.

Sunshine and warm weather will be the rule until late in the week. Expect showers and cooler weather over the weekend. (KTTC)

Showers will become a bit more widespread on Saturday with just a few breaks of sunshine and a gusty northwest breeze as the late-week storm system moves through the area. High temperatures will be in the low 50s in the afternoon. Showers will be more isolated on Sunday with limited sunshine and a chilly breeze. Temperatures will struggle to reach the low 50s Sunday afternoon.

Temps will be incredibly mild for the first part of the week. The weekend and next week will be seasonably cool. (KTTC)

