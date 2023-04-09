Summer-like conditions ahead; Highs in the 60s & 70s

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures across the region Saturday were in the mid to upper-60s.

Yesterday's High Temperatures
This was the first time in 2023 that the high temperature in Rochester broke the 60-degree mark. Before yesterday, the last time Rochester had a high temperature in the 60s was back on November 10, 2022.

Last 60-degree day
High temperatures today will continue to be in the 60s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy across the region with winds from the south between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible throughout the day.

Today's Forecast
Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper-40s. Stray showers are possible overnight across the region. Skies will be mostly cloudy and winds will be from the south between 15 and 20 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Our warming pattern continues tomorrow with highs in the 60s and 70s across the region. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be light, from the southwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
The week ahead is looking absolutely gorgeous with midweek temperatures in the mid and upper-70s with low-80s possible across some parts of the region. Lots of sunshine is also ahead throughout the week. With the warmer temperatures, dry conditions, and low humidity values, we are looking at increased fire danger some days this week.

Extended Forecast
