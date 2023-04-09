Spotty showers possible tonight; 60s & 70s ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a beautiful spring day Sunday with seasonably warm temperatures and periods of sunshine. Tonight, temperatures will stay mild in the mid-40s with breezy south winds at 10-15 mph. Spotty showers are possible later this evening, mainly between 10 pm and 6 am Monday. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Cloud cover will clear quickly throughout the morning, leaving mainly sunny skies for the remainder of Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be mild in the mid and upper 60s with breezy southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s area-wide Tuesday, which means Rochester should be able to hit 70 degrees for the first time in 2023. A mix of sun and clouds is expected during the day with strong southwest winds at 15-20 mph. Another warm and windy day is in store for Wednesday as afternoon temps soar into the upper 70s to low 80s. That’s around 20+ degrees above normal for this time of the year! Widespread sunshine is expected with strong southwest winds at 20-25 mph and gusts reaching 40 mph at times. Conditions will remain warm and sunny into Thursday with highs in the mid-70s and blustery winds.

Precip chances (KTTC)

By the late week and weekend, our weather pattern is expected to cool down and become more seasonal with periodic rain chances. Highs in the mid-60s are expected Friday before cooling back into the low and mid-50s on Saturday and Sunday. Isolated rain chances are possible between Friday and Sunday.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

