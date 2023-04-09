3 taken to hospital after Delaware mall shooting

A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CHRISTIANA, Del. (AP) — A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate.

Delaware State Police said authorities do not have a suspect in custody in the shooting at the Christiana Mall, in a northern community near Pennsylvania.

“We can confirm that there are 3 victims who were injured by gunfire and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment,” police said in a tweet. “There are currently no public safety concerns at Christiana Mall and the surrounding area.”

The mall would remain closed Saturday evening, police said in a statement.

The three people were shot in the food court area, WPVI-TV reported.

Police asked people to keep away as authorities investigate, but set up a reunification site at the north entrance for those trying to locate someone.

Additional details were not immediately available.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to gather more details on this shooting,” police said in a tweet.

